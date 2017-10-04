Jets' Nikolaj Ehlers: Secures long-term deal
Ehlers inked a seven-year, $42 million contract extension with Winnipeg on Wednesday, Jamie Thomas of Jets TV reports.
Ehlers played in all 82 games for the Jets last season in which he registered 26 goals and 37 helpers. The winger also saw plenty of minutes on the power play, as he averaged 2:37 of ice time and recorded 12 points with the man advantage. The 21-year-old should continue to see an expanded role and will also benefit from playing alongside sniper Patrik Laine.
