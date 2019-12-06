Jets' Nikolaj Ehlers: Sends assist in overtime loss
Ehlers registered an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Stars.
Ehlers set up Blake Wheeler's goal to spark a two-score comeback for the Jets in the third period. The Dane has two goals and three assists during a four-game point streak. For the year, Ehlers has produced 23 points and 86 shots on goal in 29 contests.
