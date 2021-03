Ehlers recorded three assists and went plus-3 in Monday's 5-1 win over the Flames.

Ehlers had a hand in both of Mark Scheifele's goals as well as an Andrew Copp tally in Monday's big win. The 25-year-old Ehlers had just two assists in six games before his breakout against the Flames. The Danish winger has collected 15 goals, 21 assists, 114 shots on net and a plus-15 rating through 36 contests in 2020-21.