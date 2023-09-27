Ehlers (neck) is not expected to be in the lineup for the Jets' next two preseason contests, Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press reports Wednesday.

Ehlers is running out of time to get into a preseason game for the Jets, as he will have just two more opportunities. Even if he doesn't play before Opening Night, the 27-year-old winger figures to fill a second-line role for the club this season where he will no doubt be eager to play more than the 45 games he did last year and get back to being a 50-plus point producer.