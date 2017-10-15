Jets' Nikolaj Ehlers: Seven points in last three games
Ehlers stretched his goal streak to three games and five tallies with the game-winning marker in Saturday's 2-1 win over Carolina.
Oh boy, can this guy snipe. Ehlers has a wicked release and Canes' goalie Scott Darling barely flinched when the winger ripped the shot on his goal. Ehlers also added an assist Saturday, giving him seven points (five goals, two assists) in his last three games. He's an impressive young player. Keeper leaguers need to target him fast.
