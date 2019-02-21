Jets' Nikolaj Ehlers: Sheds non-contact jersey

Ehlers (upper body) practiced in a full-contact jersey Friday, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports reports.

While Ehlers looks to be nearing a return to the lineup, it's worth noting that he was subbed in for Blake Wheeler on the top line during the practice session, suggesting Friday against the Golden Knights may still be a bit too early. When cleared to return, the 23-year-old winger should immediately slot into a top-six role for the Jets.