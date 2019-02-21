Jets' Nikolaj Ehlers: Sheds non-contact jersey
Ehlers (upper body) practiced in a full-contact jersey Friday, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports reports.
While Ehlers looks to be nearing a return to the lineup, it's worth noting that he was subbed in for Blake Wheeler on the top line during the practice session, suggesting Friday against the Golden Knights may still be a bit too early. When cleared to return, the 23-year-old winger should immediately slot into a top-six role for the Jets.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...