Ehlers notched an assist, six shots on goal and two blocked shots in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Kraken.

Ehlers has three goals and three assists over his last six outings. He came up clutch to set up Dylan DeMelo for the game-winning goal with 27 seconds left in the third period. Ehlers continues to shine in a second-line role with 38 points, 93 shots on net, 24 hits and a plus-5 rating through 37 appearances.