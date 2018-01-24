Jets' Nikolaj Ehlers: Snags two assists Tuesday

Ehlers garnered a pair of helpers in Tuesday's matchup with San Jose.

Tuesday's performance marked the seventh multi-point effort by Ehlers this season. Fantasy owners may still be concerned by the winger's five-game goal drought, but he continues to fire the puck (13 shots over the stretch) and should find the back of the net sooner rather than later.

