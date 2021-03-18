Ehlers produced a goal and an assist with two shots in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over Montreal.

Ehlers led a 3-on-1 rush in the opening minute of overtime and elected to shoot, beating Carey Price from just inside the left faceoff circle for his 15th goal of the season. He also picked up an assist on Kyle Connor's first-period goal, giving Ehlers his third multi-point performance in the last five games. The 24-year-old is tracking toward his first season of better than a point-per-game production, tallying 31 in 29 contests to date. Ehlers also boasts a team-best plus-12 rating.