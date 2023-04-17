Ehlers (upper body) remains day-to-day in the lead-up to Game 1 against the Knights on Tuesday, Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet reports.

Ehlers racked up seven points in his previous six contests before missing the season finale against the Avalanche on Thursday. Injuries limited the 27-year-old winger to just 45 games this year, but he still nearly reached the 40-point threshold for the fourth consecutive season. If he does play, Ehlers should be in a second-line role alongside Vladislav Namestnikov and Blake Wheeler.