Jets' Nikolaj Ehlers: Strikes early in win

Ehlers potted a goal and dished a power-play assist in Friday's 4-0 win over the Golden Knights.

Ehlers opened the scoring just 32 seconds into the game. He later assisted on Mathieu Perreault's second-period tally, which was the last goal of the game. The 24-year-old Ehlers is up to 54 points (24 goals, 30 helpers), 200 shots and a plus-10 rating in 69 contests this year. Despite a diminished power-play role -- five points with an average of 1:22 on the power play per game -- Ehlers could have a chance to match his career-best points total of 64, which he achieved in 2016-17.