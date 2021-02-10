Ehlers scored twice on a game-high six shots in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Flames.

Ehlers tallied on the power play at 3:23 of the second period to open the scoring. He scored again at 15:45 of the second to retie the score at 2-2 after the Flames found their way back into the game. The 24-year-old Ehlers has impressed perhaps more than any Jet this year -- he has eight goals, 14 points, 45 shots on net and a plus-10 rating in 12 contests. He's made the post-Patrik Laine era a seamless transition so far, although Ehlers' 17.8 shooting percentage is the highest of his career and likely due for a little regression.