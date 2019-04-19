Jets' Nikolaj Ehlers: Suffers apparent lower-body injury
Ehlers (lower body) had to be helped off the ice and into the locker room after blocking a shot late in the third period of Thursday's 3-2 Game 5 loss to the Blues, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
Ehlers suffered what appeared to be a lower-body injury when he blocked a howitzer from St. Louis' Colton Parayko with less than a minute left in regulation. The Jets have yet to release any details regarding the 23-year-old winger's condition, but they'll certainly hope to have him available for a must-win Game 6 on Saturday after dropping Game 5 at home in dramatic fashion.
