Ehlers logged an assist in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Oilers.

Ehlers has four goals and four assists over 10 outings in March. He helped out on a Cole Perfetti tally in the first period of Thursday's contest between two Western Conference powerhouses. Ehlers is up to 22 goals, 37 helpers, 157 shots on net and a plus-16 rating over 61 games. He needs one more point to reach the 60-point threshold for the second year in a row and the fourth campaign in his career. If he's able to do it, this would be the first time Ehlers reached that level in a season where he missed time due to an injury.