Jets' Nikolaj Ehlers: Supplies three-point burst

Ehlers scored a goal and added two helpers in Friday's 8-1 win over the Hurricanes.

Ehlers went plus-3 in the contest, adding two shots on goal. In seven games since his return from an upper-body injury, Ehlers has five points and 22 shots. He's up to 32 points in 47 games in his abbreviated campaign, and should be able to crack the 40-point mark if he produces at his usual rate.