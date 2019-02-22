Jets' Nikolaj Ehlers: Surprise addition to lineup

Ehlers (upper body) will rejoin the lineup Friday, contradicting what coach Paul Maurice said Thursday, Sara Orlesky of TSN.ca reports.

It's unclear exactly where Ehlers will slot in for the Jets, but his return a day earlier than expected could give him a bit more utility from a fantasy standpoint. Prior to his injury, Ehlers worked on the top line, but Kyle Connor has performed well in that role. The Danish forward should wind up somewhere in the top six and will likely be immediately added to the power play upon his return.