Jets' Nikolaj Ehlers: Tallies three points
Ehlers registered a trio of points in Sunday's 5-4 victory over the Lightning.
Ehlers found the back of the net twice and picked up an assist with the man advantage, his sixth power-play point of the year. If the winger can continue to produce and suit up on the Jets' top line, he should be capable of reaching the 60-point mark for a third consecutive season.
