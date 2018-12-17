Jets' Nikolaj Ehlers: Tallies three points

Ehlers registered a trio of points in Sunday's 5-4 victory over the Lightning.

Ehlers found the back of the net twice and picked up an assist with the man advantage, his sixth power-play point of the year. If the winger can continue to produce and suit up on the Jets' top line, he should be capable of reaching the 60-point mark for a third consecutive season.

