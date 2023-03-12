Ehlers scored a goal and added two assists in a 5-4 overtime win over Florida on Saturday.

Ehlers is on a modest three-game, five-point streak (one goal, four assists). The goal was his second in 19 games. Ehlers has struggled to get into a goal groove since his return from abdominal injury, but he has 27 points, including 21 helpers, in 30 games this season. That's a solid pace for secondary scoring, but it may be 2023-24 before he's wholly recovered.