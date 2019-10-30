Jets' Nikolaj Ehlers: Three-point effort in loss
Ehlers scored twice and added an assist in Tuesday's 7-4 loss to the Ducks.
Ehlers put in a strong effort with a goal in each of the first two periods and the lone helper on Bryan Little's third-period tally. Unfortunately for the Jets, Ehlers' virtual one-man show was far from enough. He's playing some of the best hockey in his career -- the 23-year-old has 13 points in as many games this season while putting 43 shots on net.
