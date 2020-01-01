Jets' Nikolaj Ehlers: Three-point night

Ehlers scored an empty-net goal and collected two assists in Tuesday's 7-4 win over Colorado. He also added three shots and was plus-3.

Ehlers helped set up both of Blake Wheeler's goals before hitting an empty-net for his 16th goal of the season. Ehlers closed out December on a nice run, reaching the scoresheet in six of his last eight games with three goals and five assists in that stretch. The 23-year-old has 32 points in 40 games after amassing 37 points in 62 games all of last season.