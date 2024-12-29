Ehlers scored a goal and added two assists, one on the power play, in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Senators.

The 28-year-old winger helped set up tallies by Mark Scheifele in the second period and Gabriel Vilardi in the third before capping the scoring himself, Ehlers hasn't missed a beat since returning from a nine-game absence due to a lower-body injury, collecting two goals and five points in the last four contests.