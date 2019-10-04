Jets' Nikolaj Ehlers: Thrives on top line
Ehlers dished out three assists and added eight shots in Thursday's 6-4 loss to the Rangers.
Ehlers fit seamlessly on the top line with Blake Wheeler and Mark Scheifele, as his linemates combined to score three goals, all assisted by Ehlers. If Ehlers sticks on the first line throughout the season, the 23-year-old winger should bounce back from last season's disappointing 37-point output and could even surpass his career-best mark of 64 points from 2016-17.
