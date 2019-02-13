Jets' Nikolaj Ehlers: Timeline pushed out

Ehlers (upper body) won't return to the lineup for at least a week, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Head coach Paul Maurice emphasized that the change in timeline doesn't mean that Ehlers suffered a setback, but that he could now miss up to three weeks. The Danish winger has missed the past 17 games, but was scoring at a 30-goal pace before being injured, with 15 markers in 40 contests.