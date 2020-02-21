Jets' Nikolaj Ehlers: Twinkles twine again

Ehlers picked up a goal on four shots in a 5-1 win over Ottawa on Thursday.

When Ehlers poked home a rebound in the middle frame to give Winnipeg a 4-1 lead, it marked his second straight game with a goal. Ehlers has now found the scoresheet in nine of his last 11 outings (four goals, seven assists). He has 22 goals and 49 points in 62 games on the year.