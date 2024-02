Ehlers logged two assists in Tuesday's 4-2 win over St. Louis.

Ehlers set up Sean Monahan's opening first-period tally before grabbing a second assist on Kyle Connor's goal later in the frame. The 28-year-old Ehlers has five points (two goals, three assists) in his last four games after he was held to a lone assist in his previous eight contests. He's up to 41 points (18 goals, 23 assists) through 57 games this season.