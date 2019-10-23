Jets' Nikolaj Ehlers: Two more points in loss

Ehlers scored a goal and supplied an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Kings.

Ehlers went plus-2 in the contest, factoring in on both goals for the Jets. The Danish winger has 10 points (four goals, six helpers) in 11 contests this season. He's added 36 shots on goal, looking much more like the player who topped the 60-point mark in back-to-back campaigns in 2016-17 and 2017-18.