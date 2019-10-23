Jets' Nikolaj Ehlers: Two more points in loss
Ehlers scored a goal and supplied an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Kings.
Ehlers went plus-2 in the contest, factoring in on both goals for the Jets. The Danish winger has 10 points (four goals, six helpers) in 11 contests this season. He's added 36 shots on goal, looking much more like the player who topped the 60-point mark in back-to-back campaigns in 2016-17 and 2017-18.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.