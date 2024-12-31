Ehlers collected two power-play assists in Monday's 3-0 win over the Predators.
He helped set up Gabriel Vilardi for a pair of insurance goals in the third period. Since returning from a lower-body injury that cost him the first nine games in December, Ehlers has been a force with the man advantage. In his last five appearances he's produced two goals and seven points, with five of those points (one goal, four helpers) coming on the power play.
