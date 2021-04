Ehlers notched two assists, one on the power play, in Monday's 4-3 win over the Senators.

The 25-year-old had a hand in the Jets' final two goals of the evening, including Kyle Connor's eventual game-winner late in the second period. Ehlers has five multi-point efforts in the last 15 games, and on the season he has 15 goals and 38 points through 39 contests.