Ehlers scored a goal and added an assist in Wednesday's 5-2 win over Detroit.

He put the Jets in the lead for good midway through the second period, flipping the puck past James Reimer after a slick pass from behind the net by Gabriel Vilardi. The line of Ehlers, Vilardi and Mark Scheifele has been the hottest in the NHL over the last week, and Ehlers has erupted for four goals and nine points over the last four games with a plus-9 rating.