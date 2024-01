Ehlers scored a goal on five shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Coyotes.

Ehlers gave the Jets a 2-0 lead in the second period and assisted on the first of Mark Scheifele's two tallies in the third. This was Ehlers' first multi-point effort in eight games, though he's now racked up three goals and two helpers over his last four contests. The winger is at 31 points (14 goals, 17 assists) with 116 shots on net and a plus-19 rating through 39 appearances this season.