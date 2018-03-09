Jets' Nikolaj Ehlers: Two points in Thursday's win

Ehlers scored the game winner midway through the third period while adding an assist, four shots, one hit and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 3-2 victory over the Devils.

After seeing his five-game point streak snapped against the Rangers on Tuesday, Ehlers picked himself up and started a new one. The 22-year-old has six goals and 13 points in his last 12 games, and as long as he's skating on the opposite wing from the red-hot Patrik Laine, Ehlers should continue producing.