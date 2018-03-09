Jets' Nikolaj Ehlers: Two points in Thursday's win
Ehlers scored the game winner midway through the third period while adding an assist, four shots, one hit and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 3-2 victory over the Devils.
After seeing his five-game point streak snapped against the Rangers on Tuesday, Ehlers picked himself up and started a new one. The 22-year-old has six goals and 13 points in his last 12 games, and as long as he's skating on the opposite wing from the red-hot Patrik Laine, Ehlers should continue producing.
More News
-
Jets' Nikolaj Ehlers: Flashing talent against Stars•
-
Jets' Nikolaj Ehlers: Scores lone goal versus Rangers•
-
Jets' Nikolaj Ehlers: Snags two assists Tuesday•
-
Jets' Nikolaj Ehlers: Scores twice against Sabres•
-
Jets' Nikolaj Ehlers: Continues to shine•
-
Jets' Nikolaj Ehlers: On 40-goal pace after two-goal effort•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...