Ehlers (undisclosed) won't play Wednesday versus the Avalanche, Scott Billeck of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Ehlers was deemed a game-time decision following Wednesday's morning skate, but he'll need to miss at least one contest. The 26-year-old's absence will mean the Jets' lineup gets shuffled, with Axel Jonsson-Fjallby likely entering the lineup. It's not clear if Ehlers will be able to shake off this injury in time to play Thursday in Vegas.