Ehlers (lower body) won't play against Dallas on Sunday, according to Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press.
Ehlers will miss at least one game after being injured in Friday's 4-3 loss to Vegas. He has accounted for nine goals, 25 points and 61 shots on net across 24 outings this season. David Gustafsson will replace Ehlers in Sunday's lineup.
