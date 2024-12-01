Share Video

Ehlers (lower body) won't play against Dallas on Sunday, according to Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press.

Ehlers will miss at least one game after being injured in Friday's 4-3 loss to Vegas. He has accounted for nine goals, 25 points and 61 shots on net across 24 outings this season. David Gustafsson will replace Ehlers in Sunday's lineup.

