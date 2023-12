Ehlers scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 6-2 in over the Avalanche.

Ehlers is making the most of his ascension up the lines with Kyle Connor (knee) out for weeks. He's always been talented, but injury prone (knock on wood). But his chemistry with Mark Scheifele was palpable Saturday. And with six points (three goals, three assists) in his last two games, Ehlers is a definite 'check your wire' guy.