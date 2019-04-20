Jets' Nikolaj Ehlers: Will play for Game 6
Ehlers (lower body) was on the ice for warmups ahead of Saturday's Game 6 clash with St. Louis, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
Ehlers was injured in Game 5 on Thursday when he blocked a shot by Blues' Colton Parayko, but appears to be ready to go. The winger will slot into his usual second-line role with Patrik Laine, which bolsters his fantasy value.
