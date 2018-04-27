Jets' Nikolaj Ehlers: Will play Friday

Ehlers (undisclosed) will be in the lineup for Friday's Game 1 matchup with Nashville, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Ehlers was sidelined for Game 5 of the Jets' first-round series versus the Wild, but appears to be ready to go against the Predators. Prior to getting hurt, the winger notched a pair of goals in his four playoff appearances. In addition to his even-strength responsibilities, the Dane should resume his role on the power play, where he tallied 13 points during the regular season.