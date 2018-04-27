Jets' Nikolaj Ehlers: Will play Friday

Ehlers (undisclosed) will be in the lineup for Friday's Game 1 matchup with Nashville, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Ehlers was sidelined for Game 5 of the Jets' first-round series versus the Wild, but appears to be ready to go against the Predators. Prior to getting hurt, the winger notched a pair of goals in his four playoff appearances. In addition to his even-strength responsibilities, the Dane should resume his role on the power play, where he tallied 13 points during the regular season.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories