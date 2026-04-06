Jets' Nino Niederreiter: Activated off injured reserve
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Niederreiter (lower body) was activated off injured reserve Monday, per the NHL media site.
Niederreiter has been sidelined since late February, but he's been cleared to return to game action for the first time since the Olympic break. Across 55 appearances this year, he's recorded eight goals, 11 assists, 66 hits, 20 blocked shots and 14 PIM while averaging 13:54 of ice time.
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