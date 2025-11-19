Niederreiter notched two assists in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

This was Niederreiter's second multi-point effort in the last four games. The 33-year-old winger continues to offer steady depth scoring from a third-line role on a strong team. He's up to four goals, nine assists, 27 shots on net, 30 hits and a plus-7 rating through 19 outings this season.