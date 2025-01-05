Niederreiter recorded an assist in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Red Wings.

Niederreiter earned an assist in his third straight game. The winger helped out on Josh Morrissey's second-period tally. Niederreiter continues to offer decent depth scoring from a third-line role. He's at 22 points, 80 shots on net, 75 hits, 18 PIM and a plus-16 rating over 41 appearances. He's on pace to return to the 40-point threshold after being limited to 34 points in 77 regular-season games in 2023-24.