Niederreiter scored two power-play goals and added an even-strength assist in Friday's 5-1 win over the Bruins.

It's the 31-year-old winger's first multi-goal performance since he potted a hat trick against the Coyotes on Nov. 4, a night which also accounted for his only other power-play tally of the season. Niederreiter is on pace to reach the 25-goal plateau for the second time in his career and deliver at least 50 points for the third time, but his third-line role for the Jets and inconsistent shifts on the man advantage make that level his ceiling.