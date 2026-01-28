Niederreiter scored a goal and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Devils.

Niederreiter has two goals over his last six outings. The 33-year-old winger has had some tough times this season, but he's getting back to chipping in depth offense in January. Overall, he has eight goals, 19 points, 70 shots on net, 60 hits and a minus-3 rating across 51 appearances.