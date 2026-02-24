Head coach Scott Arniel relayed Tuesday that Niederreiter (undisclosed) is week-to-week, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports.

Clinton noted that Niederreiter skated Tuesday to see how he felt, but it didn't go as well he had anticipated. Niederreiter seemingly sustained the injury while representing Switzerland at the 2026 Winter Olympics. Tanner Pearson will likely draw back into the lineup Wednesday in Vancouver due to Niederreiter's absence.