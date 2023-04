Niederreiter collected a goal in a 6-1 win over New Jersey on Sunday.

Niederreiter is up to 24 goals and 38 points in 73 contests in 2022-23. That puts him just one marker shy of his career high, which he set in 2016-17. Niederreiter had a stretch of seven straight games without a goal from March 16-28 -- he also recorded just one assist in that span -- but he's now found the back of the net in each of his last two contests.