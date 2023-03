Niederreiter registered an assist in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Ducks.

Niederreiter posted a seven-game point streak earlier in March, but followed it with a four-game slump that ended with his assist Thursday. The 30-year-old winger has regularly seen top-six minutes since he was traded from the Predators. He's at 22 tallies, 14 helpers, 161 shots, 141 hits and a minus-16 rating through 69 outings overall.