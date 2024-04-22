Niederreiter recorded two assists in Sunday's 7-6 win over the Avalanche in Game 1.

Niederreiter has three helpers over his last three games since returning from a leg laceration. The 31-year-old winger endured a 14-game point drought late in the season, and his chances of consistently producing offense from a third-line role are low. He had 34 points, 170 shots on net, 115 hits and a plus-12 rating over 77 appearances in the regular season, his lowest total in a full-length campaign since 2017-18.