Niederreiter scored a goal in Winnipeg's 3-2 loss to San Jose on Monday.

Niederreiter, who was acquired by Winnipeg from Nashville on Feb. 25, has a goal and three points over four contests with his new team. He averaged 17:53 of ice time over his first three games with the Jets and logged 19:08 on Monday, which is up from an average of 16:03 over 56 contests with Nashville. If the Jets continue to use Niederreiter in such a prominent role, then he might see his scoring pace increase. The 30-year-old has 19 goals and 31 points in 60 outings in 2022-23.