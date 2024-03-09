Niederreiter logged an assist in Friday's 3-0 win over the Kraken.

Niederreiter has turned up the offense in March, posting four goals and one assist during a four-game point streak to open the month. The 31-year-old winger fed Adam Lowry for an insurance marker midway through the third period. Niederreiter is up to 33 points, 144 shots on net, 87 hits, 32 PIM and a plus-14 rating through 62 outings. While the Jets added Tyler Toffoli at the trade deadline, Niederreiter's spot on the third line should be pretty secure -- Alex Iafallo and Mason Appleton are at higher risk of dropping in the lineup.