Jets' Nino Niederreiter: Deemed week-to-week
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Niederreiter (lower body) underwent surgery and is considered week-to-week, per Mitchell Clinton.
Head coach Scott Arniel revealed that Niederreiter underwent surgery and remains week-to-week for a return. Prior to the injury, the 33-year-old winger posted eight goals, 19 points and 76 shots on net across 55 games this season. Once he's ready to return to action, he'll look to bolster Winnipeg's forward group and will likely return to a bottom-six role.
More News
-
Jets' Nino Niederreiter: Placed on injured reserve•
-
Jets' Nino Niederreiter: Classified as week-to-week•
-
Jets' Nino Niederreiter: Buries goal in win•
-
Jets' Nino Niederreiter: Puts goal drought to rest•
-
Jets' Nino Niederreiter: Ends drought with helper•
-
Jets' Nino Niederreiter: Scores twice Saturday•