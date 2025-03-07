Niederreiter notched an assist, three shots on goal and two PIM in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Flyers.

Niederreiter ended a seven-game point drought with the helper. The Jets' recent struggles on offense, particularly for Niederreiter and linemates Adam Lowry and Mason Appleton, have left the team in search of depth scoring. Niederreiter can usually deliver that -- he's at 30 points, 119 shots on net, 114 hits and a plus-15 rating over 63 appearances. This is the fifth year in a row he's reached the 30-point mark, and it's a level he's achieved in 11 of the last 12 campaigns.