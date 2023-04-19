Niederreiter notched two assists and four hits in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Golden Knights in Game 1.

Niederreiter was involved in a couple of third-period tallies, one of which came on the power play. The winger has 13 points in 22 contests with the Jets after he was traded from the Predators. He should continue play in a middle-six role while offering solid secondary offense and physicality.